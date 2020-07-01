Video
China says concerned about India banning apps

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 3

BEIJING, June 30: China said on Tuesday it was concerned about India's decision to ban Chinese mobile apps such as Bytedance's TikTok and Tencent's WeChat and was making checks to verify the situation.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that India has a responsibility to uphold the rights of Chinese businesses.
India on Monday banned 59, mostly Chinese, mobile apps in its strongest move yet targeting China in the online space since a border crisis erupted between the two countries this month.
The Indian IT ministry said the apps "are engaged in activities ... prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".    -Reuters


