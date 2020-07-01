Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 July, 2020, 11:39 AM
latest
Home Business

India bans dozens of Chinese apps, citing security reasons

Published : Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

India bans dozens of Chinese apps, citing security reasons

India bans dozens of Chinese apps, citing security reasons

NEW DELHI, June 30: India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, saying their activities endanger the country's sovereignty, defense and security.
India's decision comes as its troops are involved in a tense standoff with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh in the Himalayas that started last month. India lost 20 soldiers in a June 15 clash.
The banned apps include TikTok, UC Browser WeChat and Bigo Live, as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein, that are used in mobile and non-mobile devices connected to the internet, according to a government statement.
It said there have been mounting concerns about data security and safeguarding the privacy of 1.3 billion Indians. The government said such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of the country.




 "The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India," the statement said.
The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and the defense of India was "a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement said.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Consumer habits emerging from pandemic set to become permanent: Mastercard
Norwegian Air cancels order for 97 Boeing aircraft
Emirates to operate passenger flights to over 50 cities in July
Int’l airlines resuming flights to China amid relaxed C-19 restrictions on aviation
Mohammad Ali Pubali Bank new AMD
UCB marks its 37th anniversary
Oil prices slip as weak Japan data exposes market jitters over fragile demand
Huawei loses out in Singapore 5G bid


Latest News
Policeman dies with COVID-19 symptoms in Laxmipur
2 held with hemp in Naogaon
Fauci: US could see 100,000 new virus cases a day
Holey Artisan attack: Closure continues to elude 4yrs on
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Tehran clinic hit by deadly explosion, 19 killed
Virus death toll climbs to 509,779 globally
Life sentences for breaking China-imposed law
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Dybala solo goal, Ronaldo rocket set up Juve win
Most Read News
Regional stability and strategic importance of Bangladesh
Man rescued alive after 12hrs; Drives continue
Govt imposes fees on C-19 tests
Country reports largest daily rise in fatalities with 64 deaths
Kuwait Army general suspended for taking bribes from Bangladesh MP
Land officials asked for making quick services with info-tech
The imminent flood and our preparation
Not only food, Tk 20cr bill also include two months' hotel rents: DMC director
State-owned airline takes a nosedive resuming operation
EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft