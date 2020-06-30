Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:10 PM
Front Page

Govt imposes fees on C-19 tests

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

The government has imposed fees on coronavirus tests which were earlier free under the state-owned facilities.
Health Service Division under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry issued a circular in this regard on Monday.
According to the circular, one has to pay Tk 500 to
    take a Covid-19 test by having sample collected from home, while Tk 200 will have to be paid if sample is given to dedicated test booths or government hospitals.
"As the test was being done free of cost till now, many people took advantage of it without even having any symptom," the circular reads.
The government took the decision to avoid unnecessary tests", the circular further said.
The order will be effective soon in public interest following approval from concerned authorities, it added.


