Record 4,014 new virus cases,  another 45 die





The death toll from COVID-19 surged to 1,783 after 45 new fatalities were recorded in the 24 hours to 8am Monday, according to the health directorate.

Another 2,053 infected patients recovered at home and in hospital care in the same period, raising the total to 57,780, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Monday.

The rate of recovery from the disease currently stands at 40.75 percent while the mortality rate is 1.26 percent, according to government data.

As many as 17,837 samples were tested at 65 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, 22.5 percent of which returned positive results, said Nasima.

However, "Among 45 dead patients, 36 were men and nine women. Of them, 22 from Dhaka division, 10 from Chattogram, five from Khulna, three each from Barishal and Sylhet,

and one each from Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions," Dr Nasima Sultana said.

Thirty patients died in different hospitals, 14 at their respective homes and one was diagnosed with the infection after death.

"Their age-based analysis says, two were aged between 21 and 30 years, three between 31 and 40, seven between 41 and 50, 11 between 51 and 60, 14 between 61 and 70, six between 71 and 80, one between 81 and 90 and another was aged between 91 and 100 years," she said.

"Some 14,413 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 17,837 were tested in 65 labs across the country. So far 748,034 samples have been tested," she added.

Besides, 2,053 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 57,780.

Around 40.75 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.26 per cent have died. The infection rate was 22.50 per cent on Monday," Dr Nasima stated.

However, the infection rate in the country till date counts 18.96 percent.

Currently, 64,959 people are quarantined across the country - including 3,053 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 296,365 people have completed their quarantine course.

At the same time, Nasima Sultana advised mothers to wear masks while breastfeeding and carrying her baby.

She also acknowledged pregnant women as a vulnerable group and advised to ensure regular checkups while maintaining proper health safety measures.

She urged the family members and near ones of mothers to take special care of their safety. They should wear masks, avoid gatherings, and wash hands with soap whenever they go outside.

She informed that children under five years of age are being provided Integrated Management of Childhood Illness (IMCI) services at all the union health and family welfare centres, upazila health complexes, and district sadar hospitals.

Globally, over 10.14 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 501,954 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

















