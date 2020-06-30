Mad rush blamed for Monday’s launch accident





Dhaka-bound 'MV Morning Bird' from Munshiganj was heading towards Sadarghat when the accident took place.

Witnesses of the area said it was trying to overtake Mayur-2 resulting in the deadly capsize in the Buriganga River. The dead included eight women and three children.

The witnesses and persons involved in the water transport sector claimed that it was the first accident for overtaking in and around Sadarghat.

Unnecessary overtaking in haste caused the accident, said the witnesses.

Rasu Miah Majhi, a witness to the accident, told this correspondent that 'MV Morning Bird' sank as

it attempted to overtake 'Mayur-2'.

The launch was in a hurry to drop its passengers from Munshiganj to attend their offices or shops, he said.

More than 100 passengers were aboard the 'MV Morning Bird' when it capsized in the river after it had been hit by the Mayur-2, he said.

The Mayur-2 hit the back of the small water vessel. Among the passengers, around 50 people managed to swim ashore with the help of locals and the rests lost lives.

The Fire Service authorities said 30 bodies had been recovered from the sunken launch and sent to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital.

Launch owner Rasel Miah and Master Mohammad Badal Mia told this correspondent that many private employees and businessmen come to Dhaka from Munshiganj every day.

As most of the private employees travel in those vessels in the morning, the masters normally try to drop them quickly so that they can attend offices in time.

The driver of 'Morning Bird' might have tried to reach the wharf quickly overtaking Mayur-2, they added.

Mohammad Badal Mia, the In-Charge of 'Jamal-9', said usually small launches carry a large number of officials and employees and small traders.

They come from different adjacent places of Dhaka for work. That is why the drivers of these launches try to reach Dhaka very fast, he added.

About the accident on Monday Mohammad Badal Mia said although the Mayur-2 was at low speed it was not possible for it to stop it immediately.

It would have been possible to avoid the accident if Mayur-2 had had some more time, he observed.

However, Badal Mia noted that larger water vessels should give space to smaller ones if the small ones move closer to larger ones.

Meanwhile, the Shipping Ministry has formed a seven-member inquiry committee with Joint Secretary (Development) of the Ministry of Shipping Md Rafiqul Islam Khan as the Convener.

The committee was asked to submit its report to the Ministry of Shipping within the next seven days.

















