It’s a murder: State Minister





"After watching the CCTV footage, it seems that it is not an accident, it's a murder and whether there is any negligence on the part of the launch owners will be investigated," he said while visiting the rescue operation at Sadarghat.

Each family of the deceased will get Tk 1.5 lakh from the river disaster fund of BIWTA, said the

state minister. Besides, Tk 30,000 from BIWTA and local administration has been provided to the family members of the deceased for burial.

Earlier, at least 32 people, including eight women and three children, died as a launch capsized in the Buriganga River near Shyambazar on Monday morning. -UNB

















State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Monday said investigation will be launched to identify whether there is any negligence on the part of the launch owners."After watching the CCTV footage, it seems that it is not an accident, it's a murder and whether there is any negligence on the part of the launch owners will be investigated," he said while visiting the rescue operation at Sadarghat.Each family of the deceased will get Tk 1.5 lakh from the river disaster fund of BIWTA, said thestate minister. Besides, Tk 30,000 from BIWTA and local administration has been provided to the family members of the deceased for burial.Earlier, at least 32 people, including eight women and three children, died as a launch capsized in the Buriganga River near Shyambazar on Monday morning. -UNB