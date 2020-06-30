Launch disaster in Buriganga



A woman wailing finding body of her dear one who died in launch capsize in Buriganga River near Shyambazar in the capital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The incident took place at around 9:30am, said Fire Service Control Room Officer Rozina Islam.

The launch, Morning Bird, was heading toward Sadarghat from Munshiganj when it collided with Moyuri-2 vessel from Chandpur, said BIWTA Transport Inspector Md Selim.

Shajahan Shikder, deputy assistant director (media) at the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters , said the sunken launch was traced around 11:33am.

According to the duty officer at the control room of the Fire Service, the Dhaka-bound 'MV Morning Bird' from Munshiganj sank in the river around 9:33am after being hit by another launch 'Mayur-2' at Farashganj Ghat.

On information, fire service divers rushed to the spot and started rescue operation, said the official.

Fazikul Islam, Sub-Inspector of Dakkhin Keraniganj Police Station, said they found 32 bodies including, seven women and three children.

Twenty-three of the deceased were identified as Sumon Talukdar, 32, an official of Janata Bank Islampur branch, Manir Hossain, 50, Beauty Begum, 38, Abu Taher, 50, Shahadat, 35, Moyna, 38, Moyna's son Sajid, 12 and daughter Mukta, 14, Abu Syed, 45, Marufa, 25, Taha, 2, Sattyaranjan, 55, Shipon, 25, Golam Hossain Bhuiya, 35, Shiplu, 22, Sumona Begum, 35, Sufia Begum, 60, Golap Hossain, 50, Maniruzzaman, 45, Afzal Hossain, 44, Abu Taher, 45, Subarna Akter, 35 and Shahadat Hossain, 40. Identities of the others could not be known immediately. The bodies were sent to Mitford Hospital.

carrying over 100 passengers, according to local police.

However, joint director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), AKM Arif Uddin said there were 70-80 passengers in the launch and 30-40 of them managed to swim ashore with the help of locals.

Meanwhile, Shipping Ministry has formed a seven-member probe body, headed by joint secretary Rafiqul Islam Khan, over the incident. The committee has been asked to submit its report within seven working days.

A rescue vessel of BIWTA from Narayanganj reached the spot and was conducting salvage operation.

Masud Hossain, a survivor, said he was travelling from Munshiganj in a cabin with his uncle while his other uncle was on the lower deck of the launch.

"As I realised something bad has happened. I called my uncle immediately to come out. By this time, the launched capsized. It took no more than five seconds to sink," he said.

"I thought I'm going to die today… I could somehow manage to open the window of the cabin and come out. Situation didn't even allow me to look for my uncle sitting next to me," he lamented.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has seized Moyur-2 but its master and other staffers managed to flee the scene, BIWTA Joint Director Alamgir Kabir told the Daily Observer.

BIWTA has formed a four-member committee to investigate the launch capsize and asked to submit report as soon as possible, said its Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeq.

He also said the members of Navy, Coast Guard, river police are taking part in the rescue operation alongside fire service and BIWTA divers.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock at the loss of lives in the launch capsize.

They also prayed for the salvation of the departed souls and expressed sympathy to the bereaved families.

















