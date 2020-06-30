Video
Launch Capsize

Families of each dead person to get Tk 1.5 lakh

Two probe bodies formed

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

 




The families of each person who died in MV Morning Bird launch capsize in the Buriganga River near Farashganj ghat of Buriganga River on Monday morning will get Tk 1.5 lakh as compensation. Besides, Tk 10,000 was given for the immediate burial of the deceased.
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Monday gave the announcement while visiting the spot of accident which claimed around 30 lives or more in the incident of launch capsize.
According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence Authority, which conducted the day-long rescue operation after the accident, it has rescued 30 dead bodies from the spot and the sunken launch. However, the other authorities claimed that the number of rescued dead bodies is 32.
Hours after the incident took place on Monday morning, the Shipping Ministry formed a seven-member probe-body to find out the reasons of the collision between the two launches at the parking place of launches at Farashganj in Buriganga River.



