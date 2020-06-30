Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:09 PM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Charges pressed against Papia, husband in arms case

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Court Correspondent

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday submitted a charge sheet against expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman in an arms case.
 Sub-Inspector Arifuzzaman of RAB, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the couple to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, said GRO Md Ashaduzzaman.
12 people have been made witnesses in the charge sheet.
On February 22 this year, a team of RAB arrested Papia, her husband and their two accomplices at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while they were trying to leave the country
The elite force members recovered seven passports, Tk2,12,270, fake notes of Tk25,600, USD 11,481, 420 Sri Lankan rupee, 301 Indian rupee and two debit cards from their possession.
RAB later raided Papia's Farmgate flats and recovered a foreign-made pistol, two magazines, 20 bullets, five bottles of foreign liquor, Tk 58, 41, 000 in cash, credit and debit cards of different banks from there.
Later, three cases were filed-two with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Arms Act and the Special Powers Acts while another with Biman Bandar Police Station under the Special Powers Act.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Families of each dead person to get Tk 1.5 lakh
Charges pressed against Papia, husband in arms case
Veteran Journalist Mozzamel Haq dies
BNP pioneered crossfire, abduction, killing: Hasan
Inspectorrn General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed
Bangladesh Garment Workers Federation stage a token hunger strike in rnfront of the National Press Club
C-19 cases in India cross 500,000
Cattle markets must follow health guidelines: Minister


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Paplu
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft