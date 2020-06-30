Charges pressed against Papia, husband in arms case





Sub-Inspector Arifuzzaman of RAB, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the couple to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, said GRO Md Ashaduzzaman.

12 people have been made witnesses in the charge sheet.

On February 22 this year, a team of RAB arrested Papia, her husband and their two accomplices at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while they were trying to leave the country

The elite force members recovered seven passports, Tk2,12,270, fake notes of Tk25,600, USD 11,481, 420 Sri Lankan rupee, 301 Indian rupee and two debit cards from their possession.

RAB later raided Papia's Farmgate flats and recovered a foreign-made pistol, two magazines, 20 bullets, five bottles of foreign liquor, Tk 58, 41, 000 in cash, credit and debit cards of different banks from there.

Later, three cases were filed-two with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Arms Act and the Special Powers Acts while another with Biman Bandar Police Station under the Special Powers Act.





















