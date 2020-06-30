Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:09 PM
Veteran Journalist Mozzamel Haq dies

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Veteran journalist, freedom fighter and the Chief Editor of Ajker Surjoday Khondakar Mozammel Haq, popularly known as Gedu Chacha, passed away on Monday afternoon at a local hospital. He was 71.
Mozammel, President of Chattagram Bivag Sangbadik Forum, was very popular for his regular column "Gedu Chachar Khola Chiti", breathed his lat around 4pm at AMZ hospital in Badda of the capital.
He left behind his wife,  three sons, two daughters and a large number of admirers to mourn his death.
He will be buried on Tuesday at his village home in Chagalnaiya upazila of Feni.
Mozammel, a senior member of Jatiya Press Club and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), was also a founding member of Bangladesh Human Rights Journalists Forum and served the country's newspaper industry for more than four decades.
Meanwhile, Chattagram Bivag Sangbadik Forum condoled the death of their president Mozammel Haq and prayed for the salvation of his departed soul.UNB


