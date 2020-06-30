Video
Prof Shamsuzzaman Khan new Bangla Academy chairman

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Professor Shamsuzzaman Khan has been appointed as the chairman of Bangla Academy for the next three years.




The appointment has been given according to section 6(1) of Bangla Academy Act 2013, a press release of the institution said on Monday.
Professor Shamsuzzaman Khan took charge of office this afternoon through a function held at the Shaheed Munir Chowdhury auditorium.
Director General of Bangla Academy Habibullah Siraji, alongside a number of the institution's officials, welcomed Professor Shamsuzzaman at the programme.
At the beginning of the function, a one minute silence was observed by the participants, showing profound respect to Bangla Academy's late chairman National Professor Anisuzzaman, who passed away recently.     -Agencies 



