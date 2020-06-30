

Prof Shamsuzzaman Khan new Bangla Academy chairman









The appointment has been given according to section 6(1) of Bangla Academy Act 2013, a press release of the institution said on Monday.

Professor Shamsuzzaman Khan took charge of office this afternoon through a function held at the Shaheed Munir Chowdhury auditorium.

Director General of Bangla Academy Habibullah Siraji, alongside a number of the institution's officials, welcomed Professor Shamsuzzaman at the programme.

