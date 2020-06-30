Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020
Covid-19 cases cross 8000 in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, June 29: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases crossed the 8000 as the highest record number of 346 new patients was diagnosed with the lethal virus.
These record numbers reached after testing of 997 samples at six laboratories in the district in last 24 hours.
"The total numbers of COVID-19 patients are now stands at 8035 only in Chattogram district till today," Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, said.
Of the newly detected 346 COVID-19 patients, 274 are the residents of the port city and the rest 72 are residents of different upazilas of the district.
Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that with today's three death today, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in Chattogram reached 170. A total of 877 persons were released from the hospital after recovery from COVID-19 infection till Monday, he added.
Dr Rabbi told that a total of 56 new COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus at Chattogram University after testing 167 samples in last 24 hours.
A total of 14 new COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with the corona virus at BITID, Chattogram after testing 101 samples in last 24 hours.
Forty five more new COVID-19 patients were tested corona positive at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after testing 112 samples during the same period.
Besides, 26 new COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) after testing 144 samples, the civil surgeon said.
24 more corona patients were identified at city's Imperial Hospital after testing 110 samples while 177 people tested corona positive after testing 352 samples in last 24 hours.
On the other hand, four residents of Lohagara upazila were identified as COVID-19 positive after testing 11 samples at Cox's Bazar Medical College Hospital in last 24 hours.


