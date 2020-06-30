Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:09 PM
latest
Home Editorial

State-owned airline takes a nosedive resuming operation

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

State-owned airline takes a nosedive resuming operation

State-owned airline takes a nosedive resuming operation

Domestic flights operation of Biman Bangladesh Airlines has taken an unprecedented nosedive, while some private airlines are doing pretty good. In the first half of this month the proportion of flights operated by two private airlines combined and the public airline was 276:1 consecutively. Simultaneously, the proportion of the passengers carried by the same two private airlines and the public airline was 8,167: 12 respectively.

However, the state-owned airline operated its last flight on June 1 - the day government eased the air travel restrictions. The company is not operating regular flights anymore due to the very small number of passenger. Aviation industry experts opined the main reason why people are not choosing Biman is that its tickets are more expensive than the tickets of private airlines--US-Bangla and Novoair. The private airlines have base fares at around Tk 2,000 after the lifting of restrictions which was imposed due to Coronavirus-this base fare has been recently fixed at Tk 2,500. But Biman's base fare is around Tk 3,000.

Currently, different private airlines have been running campaigns through social media and internet-attracting customers. They are also sending text messages to people highlighting their promotional offers. Unfortunately, Biman did not launch any such campaign to get back to business after being grounded for over two months due to the pandemic. The state owned flag carrier has also stopped selling tickets through travel agents-resulting less passengers' response. Lack of diligence and efficiency among airline officials is identified as the major setback to resume full operation of the airline.

It is worth mentioning that Biman became a limited company in 2007 aiming to make profits and run independently. After a long losing trend, the state-owned flag carrier made profit for the past few years. But the ongoing health crisis is an ominous portend for resuming domestic flights of the state-owned airline. The possibility, however, the flagship airline can go back to the past losing trend once more. Incurring loss at a critical time as now will threat the airline's survival.





Even though the private airlines are doing well in the domestic flight--in this pandemic situation--they are also facing setbacks: They have to pay more than one fourth of the price of a sold ticket as the travel tax to the government. The private airlines' officials see it as a problem to improve and expand their services.

It is believed that the number of passengers will rise when the corona pandemic is over. But it is imperative to address the problem. Much of the predicament lies in mismanaged and inefficient marketing strategies of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines. In order to restore passenger confidence, the airline should reduce airfare while launching countrywide campaigns. To finish with, Biman high-ups should also follow how the aviation industry in other countries are functioning, if necessary they too should replicate similar operation strategies in Bangladesh. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
State-owned airline takes a nosedive resuming operation
ACC graft report goes unheeded by DGHS authorities
Now Dengue joins in with Covid-19
Unemployment, poverty looms large  
Inflated power bills baffle clients
Mess over containment zones a major setback to contain COVID-19
Follow Chinese strategy to combat Covid-19
Probe body on mask mess up fails to act


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Paplu
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft