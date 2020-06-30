Promotion of primary assistant teachers





Assistant Teacher, Bandarban Dear SirThere are about 3 lakh assistant teachers working in govt primary schools. They are professionally the victims of many deprivations and 'promotion' is one of them. By joining the post of 'Assistant Teacher', one has to retire with the badge of that post. Although about 18,000 assistant teachers have been given the current post of headmaster since 2017, they have not yet received the certificate of permanent promotion. In the latest draft recruitment rules, assistant teachers have been deprived of the post of assistant upazila/thana education officer while retaining the opportunity of head teachers. If the talent, skills and experience of the grassroots workers cannot be gradually taken to the highest rung of the department, it is very difficult and time consuming to adopt and successfully implement a modern and up-to-date work plan.The role of teachers is to ensure the development of skilled human resources through quality primary education. In order to pave the way for improving the quality of life by ensuring the fulfillment of their due professional rights, it is desirable for the appropriate authorities to provide 100% promotion of assistant teachers as well as opportunities for departmental candidature.Abu FarukAssistant Teacher, Bandarban