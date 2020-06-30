Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:09 PM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Promotion of primary assistant teachers

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Dear Sir
There are about 3 lakh assistant teachers working in govt primary schools. They are professionally the victims of many deprivations and 'promotion' is one of them. By joining the post of 'Assistant Teacher', one has to retire with the badge of that post. Although about 18,000 assistant teachers have been given the current post of headmaster since 2017, they have not yet received the certificate of permanent promotion. In the latest draft recruitment rules, assistant teachers have been deprived of the post of assistant upazila/thana education officer while retaining the opportunity of head teachers. If the talent, skills and experience of the grassroots workers cannot be gradually taken to the highest rung of the department, it is very difficult and time consuming to adopt and successfully implement a modern and up-to-date work plan.





The role of teachers is to ensure the development of skilled human resources through quality primary education. In order to pave the way for improving the quality of life by ensuring the fulfillment of their due professional rights, it is desirable for the appropriate authorities to provide 100% promotion of assistant teachers as well as opportunities for departmental candidature.
Abu Faruk
Assistant Teacher, Bandarban



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Promotion of primary assistant teachers
China and the US on a conflict collision course
A vision of post-pandemic era
The imminent flood and our preparation
Facebook: The cradle of cyber crime
Regional stability and strategic importance of Bangladesh
Prayer for our corona infected cricketers
Turkey, France: Longtime rivalry on the horizon?


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Paplu
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft