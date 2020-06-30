

Facebook: The cradle of cyber crime



The first use of internet in Bangladesh started in 1993. At present the number of internet users in our country is more than 100 million. Due to the monopoly of Facebook the use of post offices for communication has become a thing of the past. It's used in almost all fields including study, business, news, online based treatment, research, literature, social works. Through Facebook providing opinions on important issues and in protesting against any irregularities is also increasing.



In addition to all the great necessities, various kinds of crimes are being committed by using Facebook. It's better known as 'Cyber Crime'. Cyber bullying, hacking, anti-social activities, fraud in the name of online business and giving jobs, sexual harassment, promotion of pornographic pictures and videos, rumors and many more crimes are being committed on Facebook. The majority of users are young. And most of the victims of cyber crime are women.



Cyber bullying: Cyber bullying is the act of presenting defamatory information on the Internet in an attempt to tarnish the reputation and image of an individual or organization.



Hacking: Stealing the password of personal ID or account and spreading illegal, obscene and vulgar statements, pictures or videos is now regular occurrence. At the same time, unethical financial benefits are also taken from the person concerned or his friends.



Sexual harassment: Sexual harassment of women of different ages has taken a new form with the availability of online platforms. Obscene and sexually explicit messages, pictures and videos are sent to the messenger of the concerned woman. In addition, by attaching pictures of one person to another and spreading it through social media, the woman is socially dishonored. In the airy world, women are being humiliated by creating emotional relationships.



Fraudulent online business: E-commerce is now very popular in Bangladesh. But a class of unscrupulous clique is capitalizing on the trust of the people and is carrying on the business of deception in the name of online business. The supply of low quality goods by showing a real product, collecting the advance price and not supplying the product later is now a common occurrence. All the fancy deceptions are going on with the lottery.



Apart from these, spreading rumors about popular and important people and issues at different levels of society and state are daily occurrences. Criminals also busy to create chaos in the society by spreading religiously provocative statements. The scope of uncontrolled cyber crime has increased the scope of child and female pornography. Incidents like suicide are also happening. If this continues, cyber crime will become epidemic in the next few years.



Efforts are being made to control cyber crime in Bangladesh by providing exemplary punishment to the offenders under various sections of 'Information and Communication Technology Act, 2006 (Amended 2013)', 'Pornography Control Act, 2012' and 'Digital Security Act, 2018'. But many people are not conscious about these customary laws. Again, many victims, especially the women, are reluctant to take legal recourse for fear of social upheaval.



Unbridled cyber crime is slowing down the laudable and timely initiative and enviable progress to make the country 'Digital Bangladesh' by 2021. A class of people is using the opportunity of free flow of information for the sake of personal gain. The scope of cyber crime is gradually expanding due to misuse of technology. Only the utmost caution and awareness in using the internet, it is possible to avoid the lion's share of embarrassment.



Everyone should be personally aware of sharing personal photos and important information, strengthening and keeping confidential ID's password, not having unnecessary conversations or friendships with strangers, not indiscriminately entering groups or links, avoiding lottery or gift information, caution in using public WiFi, not liking or sharing pornographic and anti-state information.



Even after this, in case of any incident of fraud or harassment, the harassed person should entry a GD at the nearest police station along with the evidence (photo, screenshot, video, information). In this case, the ID should not be deleted. Because, then it becomes very difficult to catch the culprit. In addition to personal awareness, parents need to monitor adolescents.



The practice of moral values should be increased in the family and socially. The effective role of the government in curbing and eradicating cyber crime is essential. There is a need to raise public awareness on the proper use of the Internet using all possible means. There is also no alternative to increasing the use of trained manpower and advanced technology to catch cyber criminals.



In order to enjoying the benefits of the immense potential in the information and communication technology sector, it is necessary to ensure the proper use and application of online as well as eradicate cyber crime. Awareness of the government as well as the common users is desirable.

The writer is assistant teacher, Vagyakul Govt Primary School, Sadar, Bandarban



















The various available means of online social communication sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc have brought the whole world in a single platform. The role and use of these mediums is expanding day by day. With the help of simple smart phones and the low cost of internet, 'Facebook' is now in everyone's hands. Dhaka holds the 2nd position in the world in terms of Facebook usage.The first use of internet in Bangladesh started in 1993. At present the number of internet users in our country is more than 100 million. Due to the monopoly of Facebook the use of post offices for communication has become a thing of the past. It's used in almost all fields including study, business, news, online based treatment, research, literature, social works. Through Facebook providing opinions on important issues and in protesting against any irregularities is also increasing.In addition to all the great necessities, various kinds of crimes are being committed by using Facebook. It's better known as 'Cyber Crime'. Cyber bullying, hacking, anti-social activities, fraud in the name of online business and giving jobs, sexual harassment, promotion of pornographic pictures and videos, rumors and many more crimes are being committed on Facebook. The majority of users are young. And most of the victims of cyber crime are women.Cyber bullying: Cyber bullying is the act of presenting defamatory information on the Internet in an attempt to tarnish the reputation and image of an individual or organization.Hacking: Stealing the password of personal ID or account and spreading illegal, obscene and vulgar statements, pictures or videos is now regular occurrence. At the same time, unethical financial benefits are also taken from the person concerned or his friends.Sexual harassment: Sexual harassment of women of different ages has taken a new form with the availability of online platforms. Obscene and sexually explicit messages, pictures and videos are sent to the messenger of the concerned woman. In addition, by attaching pictures of one person to another and spreading it through social media, the woman is socially dishonored. In the airy world, women are being humiliated by creating emotional relationships.Fraudulent online business: E-commerce is now very popular in Bangladesh. But a class of unscrupulous clique is capitalizing on the trust of the people and is carrying on the business of deception in the name of online business. The supply of low quality goods by showing a real product, collecting the advance price and not supplying the product later is now a common occurrence. All the fancy deceptions are going on with the lottery.Apart from these, spreading rumors about popular and important people and issues at different levels of society and state are daily occurrences. Criminals also busy to create chaos in the society by spreading religiously provocative statements. The scope of uncontrolled cyber crime has increased the scope of child and female pornography. Incidents like suicide are also happening. If this continues, cyber crime will become epidemic in the next few years.Efforts are being made to control cyber crime in Bangladesh by providing exemplary punishment to the offenders under various sections of 'Information and Communication Technology Act, 2006 (Amended 2013)', 'Pornography Control Act, 2012' and 'Digital Security Act, 2018'. But many people are not conscious about these customary laws. Again, many victims, especially the women, are reluctant to take legal recourse for fear of social upheaval.Unbridled cyber crime is slowing down the laudable and timely initiative and enviable progress to make the country 'Digital Bangladesh' by 2021. A class of people is using the opportunity of free flow of information for the sake of personal gain. The scope of cyber crime is gradually expanding due to misuse of technology. Only the utmost caution and awareness in using the internet, it is possible to avoid the lion's share of embarrassment.Everyone should be personally aware of sharing personal photos and important information, strengthening and keeping confidential ID's password, not having unnecessary conversations or friendships with strangers, not indiscriminately entering groups or links, avoiding lottery or gift information, caution in using public WiFi, not liking or sharing pornographic and anti-state information.Even after this, in case of any incident of fraud or harassment, the harassed person should entry a GD at the nearest police station along with the evidence (photo, screenshot, video, information). In this case, the ID should not be deleted. Because, then it becomes very difficult to catch the culprit. In addition to personal awareness, parents need to monitor adolescents.The practice of moral values should be increased in the family and socially. The effective role of the government in curbing and eradicating cyber crime is essential. There is a need to raise public awareness on the proper use of the Internet using all possible means. There is also no alternative to increasing the use of trained manpower and advanced technology to catch cyber criminals.In order to enjoying the benefits of the immense potential in the information and communication technology sector, it is necessary to ensure the proper use and application of online as well as eradicate cyber crime. Awareness of the government as well as the common users is desirable.The writer is assistant teacher, Vagyakul Govt Primary School, Sadar, Bandarban