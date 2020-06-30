

Land officials asked for making quick services with info-tech

In coordination of two upazilas in Bhola District, the inauguration of the important workshop was held on Sunday in the conference room of Char Fasson Upazila Parishad. In arranging the training course, social distancing and health safety rules were followed.

As chief guest, Tarafdar Md. Akter Jamil, deputy land reform commissioner of Barishal Division and also additional in-charge of Khulna Division, inaugurated the workshop.

As special guests, the inauguration was attended, among others, by Char Fasson Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Ruhul Amin and Tamuzuddin UNO Al-Noman. Char Fasson Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md. Shahin Mahmud presided over the programme.

The participants were imparted on the concepts for info-technology using in land management focusing on land information service and infrastructure, e-mutation, preservation and maintenance of upazila land office register and updating, land development tax realisation, rent certificate case, vested property management, and inheritance issues.

The deputy commissioner asked all concerned for making quick delivery of public services using the info-tech. He said that the government is working to this target.









The participants were also told that in line with this purpose, they were being given skill development training. He pointed out that there is no alternative of info-tech in expediting the land settlement and dispute management.

Referring to the e-mutation introduced in country's all districts, he said now the people are getting its benefits; online system is on-run for assessing land tax and realisation.

In addition, to ease land related services, the automation is set to bring under it the country's entire land management. He asked all participants for developing their skills in light of info-tech.

