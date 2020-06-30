Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020
Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Obituary

Obituary

BOGURA, June 29:  Md. Akkas Ali Pramanik, father of Abdus Salam Babu, editor of Dainik Uttarer Darpan and vice-president of Bogra Press Club, passed away on Sunday. He was 67.
Following a heart stroke, he breathed his last at his Jawtola house in the town at 2:30pm.
His Namaz-e-Janaja was held after Magrib prayer at Borgola Tin Patti Jame-e-Mosque and later buried at Bogra Namajghor graveyard.
Akkas Ali Pramanik was a retired employee of Bogura District Council.
He left behind his wife, three sons, one daughter, grand sons, daughters and many well wishers to mourn his death.









