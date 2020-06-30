96 contract corona in Bogura, Laxmipur





BOGURA: Some 69 people have been infected with coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 2,782.

Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Samples of 325 people were collected in last 24 hours and sent to corona labs at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and TMSS Medical College Hospital.

Of them, 69 persons tested positive for the virus, the deputy CS added.

LAXMIPUR: Some 27 more people have been infected with coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 795.

District CS Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the information on Monday morning, adding that 333 people have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease.

He said samples of some people have been sent to lab of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) in last 24 hours.

The reports came where the 27 people were found positive for the virus.









So far, a total of 412 people tested positive in Sadar Upazila, 130 in Ramganj, 62 in Ramgati, 121 in Kamalnagar and 70 in Raipur Upazila of the district, said Dr Abdul Gaffar.

Meanwhile, 333 people have recovered from the deadly virus while 16 died from the virus infection, the CS added.



