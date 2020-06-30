Motor mechanic dies mysteriously

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, June 29: A motor mechanic died mysteriously in Bhandaria Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Deceased Tariqul, 19, was the son of Golam Rahman of Pasharibunia Village. He worked as a motor mechanic in Bhandaria Bus Stand area.

Deceased's father Golam Rahman said Tariqul went to sleep on Friday night. At dawn, he started screaming, and died.

Police and local sources said police recovered the body at noon while Tariqul's family members were trying to bury the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) SM Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.









