Pragatisheel Chhatra Jote demands medical treatment for all

JOYPURHAT, June 29: Pragatisheel Chhatra Jote, an alliance of leftist student organisations, has formed a human chain in the district town urging the government to ensure medical treatment facility for all.

Leaders of Pragatisheel Chhatra Jote organised the programme at Pachurmoor in the district town on Sunday noon.

District Chhatra Union General Secretary Tasrin Sultana, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front Organising Secretary Murshid Alam and Chhatra Union Office Secretary Samia Akther Mimi, among others, spoke in the programme.

Speakers in the programme asked the government to increase the allocation for health sector by 20 percent of the budget.

Besides, they also demanded the resignation of the health minister as he failed to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.










