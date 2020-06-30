Four die with corona infection, symptoms in two districts





SIRAJGANJ: A person died of coronavirus and two others with the virus symptoms in the district in two days.

The deceased were identified as Hamidur Rahman Tipu, 47, son of late Ayej Uddin of Erandah Village in Raiganj, Abul Hossain, 75, a resident of Biralkuthi area, and Razia Begum, 65, of Raipur area in the town.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sadar Police Station Anisur Rahman said Hamidur Rahman Tipu, an official of District Post Office, tested positive for coronavirus a couple of days ago. He was undergoing treatment at his own residence since then, but died on Monday morning.

Abul Hossain, former head teacher of Saidabad High School in Sadar Upazila, died with the virus symptoms at home in the morning.

On the other hand, Razia Begum died with the virus symptoms at her son's house in Dhaka on Sunday.

The deceased were buried following the government health guidelines, the SI added.

RAJSHAHI: A journalist died with coronavirus symptoms at Christian Mission Hospital in the city on Sunday night.

Deceased Tabibur Rahman Masum was the chief reporter of the Daily Sonali Sangbad.

The deceased's family members said Masum was suffering from fever for about a week. Later, he was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory problems, but died at around 9:15.

Masum was a well known Sports Journalist in the district. He also travelled different countries to cover the SAF Games, Asian Games and Olympic Games as a sports journalist. He was also the president of Rajshahi Sports Writers' Council.

Masum also used to conduct regular programs on Bangladesh Betar.















A person died of coronavirus and three others including a journalist with the virus symptoms in two districts- Sirajganj and Rajshahi, in two days.SIRAJGANJ: A person died of coronavirus and two others with the virus symptoms in the district in two days.The deceased were identified as Hamidur Rahman Tipu, 47, son of late Ayej Uddin of Erandah Village in Raiganj, Abul Hossain, 75, a resident of Biralkuthi area, and Razia Begum, 65, of Raipur area in the town.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sadar Police Station Anisur Rahman said Hamidur Rahman Tipu, an official of District Post Office, tested positive for coronavirus a couple of days ago. He was undergoing treatment at his own residence since then, but died on Monday morning.Abul Hossain, former head teacher of Saidabad High School in Sadar Upazila, died with the virus symptoms at home in the morning.On the other hand, Razia Begum died with the virus symptoms at her son's house in Dhaka on Sunday.The deceased were buried following the government health guidelines, the SI added.RAJSHAHI: A journalist died with coronavirus symptoms at Christian Mission Hospital in the city on Sunday night.Deceased Tabibur Rahman Masum was the chief reporter of the Daily Sonali Sangbad.The deceased's family members said Masum was suffering from fever for about a week. Later, he was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory problems, but died at around 9:15.Masum was a well known Sports Journalist in the district. He also travelled different countries to cover the SAF Games, Asian Games and Olympic Games as a sports journalist. He was also the president of Rajshahi Sports Writers' Council.Masum also used to conduct regular programs on Bangladesh Betar.