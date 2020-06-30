Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:07 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Sundarban fishermen demand alternative work for survival

 Fish ban starts from tomorrow for two months

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

Sundarban fishermen demand alternative work for survival

Sundarban fishermen demand alternative work for survival

BAGERHAT, June 29: Forest Department authorities have imposed a ban on all kinds of fishing in the Sundarban in a bid to protect fish resource and its breeding.
Fishing will be banned from July 1 and continue till August 30.
But fishermen of the Sundarbans have demanded alternative work during the banning period as it is tough to get engaged or find any other works amid the coronavirus pandemic.
There are more than 200 rivers and canals in the East Sundarban part, according to the Forest Department.
The authorities imposed a permanent ban on fishing in 18 canals the and sanctuary areas.
Every year, fishing is banned in the Sundarban on July and August as these months are the suitable period for fish breeding.
About 25 to 30 thousands of fishermen directly or indirectly are engaged in fishing in the forest areas.
Of them, 2,000 fishermen have their permit for fishing.
Fish Traders Mahabub Hossain Selu and Jalal Mollah of Sarankhola Upazila said this coronavirus pandemic left no works as alternative of fishing for the fishermen,
Fishermen have to starve with family members but nothing to do if the ban continues for two months, they added.
Fishermen Nur Islam Munshi of Bakultala Village, Asadul Matabbar of Sonatala Village and Habib Hawlader of Khuriakali Village said they are working in this profession for 35 to 40 years.
Fishing ban without any alternative steps will be made them coinless, they added.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Sundarban (East) Md Belayet Hossain said this two months is the high time for fish breeding. Like every year the ban will also execute this year.
They will discuss the sufferings of fishermen with authorities concerned, the DFO added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Land officials asked for making quick services with info-tech
Obituary
96 contract corona in Bogura, Laxmipur
Motor mechanic dies mysteriously
Pragatisheel Chhatra Jote demands medical treatment for all
Four die with corona infection, symptoms in two districts
Sundarban fishermen demand alternative work for survival
Two detained for violating girls in two districts


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Paplu
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft