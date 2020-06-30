

Sundarban fishermen demand alternative work for survival

Fishing will be banned from July 1 and continue till August 30.

But fishermen of the Sundarbans have demanded alternative work during the banning period as it is tough to get engaged or find any other works amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There are more than 200 rivers and canals in the East Sundarban part, according to the Forest Department.

The authorities imposed a permanent ban on fishing in 18 canals the and sanctuary areas.

Every year, fishing is banned in the Sundarban on July and August as these months are the suitable period for fish breeding.

About 25 to 30 thousands of fishermen directly or indirectly are engaged in fishing in the forest areas.

Of them, 2,000 fishermen have their permit for fishing.

Fish Traders Mahabub Hossain Selu and Jalal Mollah of Sarankhola Upazila said this coronavirus pandemic left no works as alternative of fishing for the fishermen,

Fishermen have to starve with family members but nothing to do if the ban continues for two months, they added.

Fishermen Nur Islam Munshi of Bakultala Village, Asadul Matabbar of Sonatala Village and Habib Hawlader of Khuriakali Village said they are working in this profession for 35 to 40 years.

Fishing ban without any alternative steps will be made them coinless, they added.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Sundarban (East) Md Belayet Hossain said this two months is the high time for fish breeding. Like every year the ban will also execute this year.

