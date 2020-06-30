Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:07 PM
Two detained for violating girls in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two persons were arrested for raping schoolgirls in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Natore, in two days.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor girl was raped in Char Kacchapia area under Badarpur Union in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The victim, daughter of Ansar Ali of the same area, is a fifth grader at a local primary school.
Police arrested Md Sohag Hossain, 22, son of Altaf Hossain of Nazirpur area, in this connection.  
Local sources said Sohag took the schoolgirl to his house in the morning, and forcibly violated her.  
Hearing the news from the locals, the victim's father lodged a case against Sohag with Lalmohan Police Station (PS) at noon.
Following this, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Saidur Rahman arrested Sohag from Nazirpur area in the afternoon.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalomhan PS Mir Khairul Kabir confirmed the incident.   
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A private tutor in Baraigram Upazila of the district has been arrested on Saturday evening for allegedly raping a student over long two years.
Arrested Zulfiqar Sarkar Zillur, 55, was sent to jail on Sunday following a court order.
Police sources said Zulfiqar developed illicit relationship with one of his students. He raped the victim, a ninth grader, and recorded it on his mobile phone to use as a threat against the student.
Later, he raped the girl over the last two years threatening the victim with the recorded video clip.
As the video spread online, the victim's father filed a complaint with the local PS.
Police arrested him from his home in Khaksa Village of the upazila on Saturday evening.
Baraigram PS OC Dilip Kumar Das said a rape case was filed and the accused was sent to jail.


