Mayor of Baraigram Municipality in Natore Abdul Barek Sardar announcing Tk 36 crore budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year in the conference room of the municipality on Monday. The total revenue income of the budget is Tk 36,66,95,359 and the total expenditure is Tk 36,56,48,261. The surplus budget is Tk 10,47,098. No new tax has been imposed. photo: observer