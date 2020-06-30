3 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists





HABIGANJ: Two persons were killed after a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Madhabpur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Masud Mia, 35, a resident of Bhabanipur Village, and Roman Mia, 25, of Kamalpur Village, in the upazila.

Locals said a speedy truck hit a motorcycle coming from opposite direction on which Masud and Roman were riding in Ithakhola area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 9pm, leaving the duo injured.

Later, the injured were taken to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shayestaganj Highway Police Station (PS) Tawfiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A man was killed in a road accident in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Maulana Nurunnabi Ansari, 45, son of Hedayet Ullah of Dakshin Bejugaliya Village in the upazila. He was an Arabic lecturer at Hatiya Rahmania Fazil Madrasa.

Local sources said a nosimon (local vehicle) hit Nurunnabi in Khabir Mia Bazar area under Tamaraddi Union on the Oskhali-Tamaraddi Road in the afternoon, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he died on the way to Noakhali Sadar Hospital.

Hatiya PS OC Abul Khayer confirmed the incident.

















