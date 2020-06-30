Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:07 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Nine shops burnt at Ramgarh

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI, June 29: Nine shops were gutted in fire at Kaladoba Bazar in Ramgarh Municipality of the district early Monday.
The affected traders claimed goods worth about Tk 25 lakh were completely destroyed in the incident.
Locals and Fire Service sources said the fire incident took place at Kaladoba Bazar under Ward No. 7 in the municipality at around 12:30am, leaving nine rented shops owned by Kamal Uddin and Serajul Haque completely burnt.
Being informed, a unit of Ramgarh Fire Service Station rushed in and controlled the flame, said Local Councillor Abul Bashar.  Ramgarh Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Dollar Tripura said the fire might have begun from short circuit. Upazila Chairman Bishwa Pradip Tripura, Upazila Nirbahi Officer ANM Badaruddoza and the municipal mayor visited the spot.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Land officials asked for making quick services with info-tech
Obituary
96 contract corona in Bogura, Laxmipur
Motor mechanic dies mysteriously
Pragatisheel Chhatra Jote demands medical treatment for all
Four die with corona infection, symptoms in two districts
Sundarban fishermen demand alternative work for survival
Two detained for violating girls in two districts


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Paplu
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft