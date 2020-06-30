Nine shops burnt at Ramgarh





The affected traders claimed goods worth about Tk 25 lakh were completely destroyed in the incident.

Locals and Fire Service sources said the fire incident took place at Kaladoba Bazar under Ward No. 7 in the municipality at around 12:30am, leaving nine rented shops owned by Kamal Uddin and Serajul Haque completely burnt.

Being informed, a unit of Ramgarh Fire Service Station rushed in and controlled the flame, said Local Councillor Abul Bashar. Ramgarh Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Dollar Tripura said the fire might have begun from short circuit. Upazila Chairman Bishwa Pradip Tripura, Upazila Nirbahi Officer ANM Badaruddoza and the municipal mayor visited the spot.

















