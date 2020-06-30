Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020
Four unnatural deaths in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Four persons died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Patuakhali, Joypurhat and Mymensingh, in two days.   
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A day-labourer died after falling from a tree in Ramnagar Village under Nazirpur Union in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Shahidul Islam, 45, was a resident of the same area.
Local sources said Shahidul fell from a tree while cutting boughs in the morning.
He died on the spot.    
JOYPURHAT: Two men have been killed by lightning strikes in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The deceased were identified as Alam Hossain, 19, son of Lutfar Rahman, a resident of Chandrapail Village in the upazila, and Sakhawat Hossain, 23, son of Azizur Rahman, of Dudhkuri Village in Badalgachi Upazila of Naogaon.
Family sources said thunderbolt struck them when they went out of home to pick pepper from a field near house in Chandrapail Village, leaving them critically injured.
They died on the way to hospital.
Officer-in-Charge of Akkelpur Police Station Abu Ubayed confirmed the incident.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A rickshaw puller died from snakebite in Gafargaon Upazila of the district early Saturday.
Deceased Jasim, 16, was the son of Idris Ali, a resident of Khawramukunda Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a venomous snake bit him at around 2am while he was sleeping at his home.
He was, first, given 'Kabirazi' treatment.
Later, he died on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
Rawna Union Parishad Chairman Sahabul Alam confirmed the incident.


