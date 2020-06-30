Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:07 PM
Vast low-lying areas inundated in Netrakona

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA, June 29: Vast low-lying areas in different upazilas of the district were inundated because of heavy rain and onrush of water from the upstream during the last few days.
Abnormal swelling has been recorded in major rivers flowing the district. Thakurakona-Kalmakanda Road has been submerged at the point of Bahadurkanda.
 Aall major rivers in Kalmakanda, Durgapur and Barhatta upazilas continued  rising in water levels.
Water Development Board (WDB) reported major rivers in the district such as Kangsa, Moghra, Someswari, Ubdakhali and Dhenu are flowing above danger marks. Due to the unabated deterioration of the rising water trend, the low-lying areas in most of the unions of Kalmakanda and Durgapur upazilas have been inundated by the tidal water.
The current of the hilly tide from the upstream has caused cracking to the Kalikabar embankment under Gaonkandia Union at the Durgapur Upazila. In addition, many seedbeds of Aman, a good number of non-metallic  rural roads and more than 100 ponds have also been submerged.
WDB-Netrakona Divisional Deputy Engineer Rahidul Hossain Khan reported continuous river rising in different areas of the district including three highly flood-prone upazilas - Durgapur, Kalmakanda and Barhatta.
The Kalikabar embankment has been at the high risk, he pointed out, adding that a letter has been sent to the highest authorities seeking effective step to protect it.
"We're expected necessary step soon in this regard," he maintained.
 To protect the Kalikabar embankment,  Chairman of Gaonkandia Union Abdul Matin sought emergency intervention from the upazila administration and highest authorities concerned.
Kalmakanda Upazila Agriculture Officer Md. Faruk Ahmed reported a 55mm rain on Monday saying a total of 14 acres of seedbeds has been flooded by the hilly tide.
State Minister for Social Welfare Freedom Fighter Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP, asked the authorities concerned to take necessary measures immediately for protecting the Aman seedbeds from excessive down-pouring.


