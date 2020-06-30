Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:07 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

French ex-PM, wife jailed

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

PARIS, June 29: French ex-Prime Minister François Fillon and his Welsh wife have received jail sentences in a "fake jobs" case.
The conservative politician was sentenced to five years in prison - three of them suspended - while she got three years' jail suspended.




Each was also fined €375,000 (£343,000; $423,000). They have appealed, blocking Mr Fillon's immediate detention.
He was found to have paid his wife €831,400. The scandal torpedoed Mr Fillon's 2017 bid to become president.
"The payment was disproportionate to the work done," the chief judge said. "Mrs Fillon was hired for a position that was without use."
She was also found guilty of complicity to embezzle and conceal public funds.    -BBC



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
French ex-PM, wife jailed
Brazil has record virus cases
Duda leads in Polish prez vote
Iran prosecutor says human error led to shooting down of Ukrainian airliner
Russiaâ€™s opposition flounders as Putin changes constitution
â€˜China forces birth control on Uighurs to suppress populationâ€™
EU, Britain intensify talks on post-Brexit future
Nepal PM accuses India of conspiring to oust him


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Paplu
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft