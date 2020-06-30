French ex-PM, wife jailed





She was also found guilty of complicity to embezzle and conceal public funds. -BBC PARIS, June 29: French ex-Prime Minister François Fillon and his Welsh wife have received jail sentences in a "fake jobs" case.The conservative politician was sentenced to five years in prison - three of them suspended - while she got three years' jail suspended.Each was also fined €375,000 (£343,000; $423,000). They have appealed, blocking Mr Fillon's immediate detention.He was found to have paid his wife €831,400. The scandal torpedoed Mr Fillon's 2017 bid to become president."The payment was disproportionate to the work done," the chief judge said. "Mrs Fillon was hired for a position that was without use."She was also found guilty of complicity to embezzle and conceal public funds. -BBC