Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:06 PM
Brazil has record virus cases

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

RIO De JANEIRO, June 29: Brazil had its worst week yet of the coronavirus pandemic in terms of new cases, registering 259,105 infections in the seven days through Sunday, according to health ministry figures.
The country also reported its second-highest weekly death toll, with 7,005 people killed, just below the record of 7,285 set the previous week.
Brazil, the country with the second-highest number of infections and deaths worldwide after the United States, has struggled to set a strategy for dealing with the pandemic.
The latest grim figures came as protesters in various cities across the country and as far away as Stockholm, London and Barcelona held demonstrations against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the health crisis.    -AFP


