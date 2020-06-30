Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:06 PM
Duda leads in Polish prez vote

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WARSAW, June 29: Conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda has secured pole position in Poland's presidential election and will face Warsaw's liberal mayor in the run-off next month, official results showed on Monday.
Duda, who is backed by the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, got 43.7 percent of the ballot with over 99 percent of polling stations counted, according to the national election commission.
Runner-up Rafal Trzaskowski had 30.3 percent, taking the Civic Platform (PO) party member into round two of the election on July 12.
Independent candidate Rafal Holownia came in third with 13.9 percent. None of the other eight candidates topped 10 percent.
Turnout was 64.4 percent.
The commission said it will release the final results early Tuesday at the latest.    -AFP


