Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:06 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

Virus death toll hits 500,000, LA shuts bars again as US struggles

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

PARIS, June 29: More than half a million people have died in the coronavirus pandemic, an AFP tally showed on Sunday, as bars in Los Angeles were ordered to close again due to surging cases in the United States.
The worldwide number of recorded infections is now just over 10 million from the virus that first emerged in China late last year, with fears growing of a full-blown second wave. The rate of contagion has doubled since May 21.
One million new infections were recorded in just six days, according to the AFP count based on official sources, even as some countries loosen punishing lockdowns that have devastated their economies and thrown millions out of work.
The United States, the hardest-hit country, has more than 2.5 million cases alone, and efforts to reopen the world's biggest economy have been set back by a jump in new infections in big states such as Florida and California.
President Donald Trump was under growing pressure to set an example by wearing a face mask as his health secretary warned the "window is closing" for the country to gain control of the situation.
The disease is also rampaging through Latin America, where Brazil alone has over 1.3 million cases.
Infections are up too in some other parts of the world that have reopened, with Europe registering a caseload of over 2.6 million, although daily rates have stabilised.
'Severe and complicated'
The US state of California was the latest authority to reimpose restrictions, ordering bars in Los Angeles and six other counties -- an area with 13.5 million residents -- to close because of the rising number of cases.
The hardest-hit parts of the US are in the south and west, where many state leaders had pushed for early economic reopenings.
But Los Angeles, the second-largest US city, only re-opened its bars on June 19.
California had already ordered some areas to reinstate stay-at-home orders, while San Francisco announced a "pause" in its reopening.
In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis conceded there had been an "explosion" in new cases as the state notched a record 9,585 cases in 24 hours.
Young people frustrated by months of confinement have poured back to the state's beaches, boardwalks and bars, often without masks and seemingly unconcerned about social distancing.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French ex-PM, wife jailed
Brazil has record virus cases
Duda leads in Polish prez vote
Iran prosecutor says human error led to shooting down of Ukrainian airliner
Russia’s opposition flounders as Putin changes constitution
‘China forces birth control on Uighurs to suppress population’
EU, Britain intensify talks on post-Brexit future
Nepal PM accuses India of conspiring to oust him


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Paplu
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft