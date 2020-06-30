Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:05 PM
latest
Home News

Two held with 637 bottles of liquor in Rajshahi

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, June 29: In two separate anti-crime operations, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two alleged drug peddlers with 637 bottles of foreign wine from two separate places in the district last night, RAB sources said on Monday.
The arrested persons were identified as Saddam Ali, 23, son of late Mokbul Hossain and Zillur Rahman, 32, son of Sultan Mondal.
On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid at Silinda Bypass area under Shah Makhdum Police Station in Rajshahi city around 11:30 pm and arrested Saddam Ali with 594 bottles of foreign wine red-handed. Another RAB team arrested Zillur Rahman with 43 bottles of wine after conducting a raid at Tatarpur area under Charghat Upazila around 9.45 pm.
Later, the arrested persons along with the seized contraband goods were handed over to police.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two held with 637 bottles of liquor in Rajshahi
Singapore hands out coronavirus tracing devices
National portal to be transformed into service domain
Covid-19 cases reach 4,076 in Khulna division
Corona survivors ‘at risk of PTSD’
Covid-19 cases in Rajshahi division jump to 4,990
Village police works to establish good governance: Palak
Covid-19 positive cases reach 3,860 in Khulna


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Paplu
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft