Two held with 637 bottles of liquor in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, June 29: In two separate anti-crime operations, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two alleged drug peddlers with 637 bottles of foreign wine from two separate places in the district last night, RAB sources said on Monday.

The arrested persons were identified as Saddam Ali, 23, son of late Mokbul Hossain and Zillur Rahman, 32, son of Sultan Mondal.

On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid at Silinda Bypass area under Shah Makhdum Police Station in Rajshahi city around 11:30 pm and arrested Saddam Ali with 594 bottles of foreign wine red-handed. Another RAB team arrested Zillur Rahman with 43 bottles of wine after conducting a raid at Tatarpur area under Charghat Upazila around 9.45 pm.

Later, the arrested persons along with the seized contraband goods were handed over to police.