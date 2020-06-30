National portal to be transformed into service domain





Bangladesh launched the world's largest national content portal (Bangladesh.gov.bd) collaborating 2500 websites under one platform to ease public service. Government is now working to integrate payment systems as people can avail services staying at home.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Digital Fair on Monday, State Minister Palak also emphasised on designing uniform services for field offices and central departments of the government to bring transparency in service delivery. Information and Communication Technology (ICT) division organised the event in association with the Department of ICT and Access to Information (A2i) programme.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak was the chief guest at the inaugural session of three-day fair virtual platform while Senior Secretary Zeaul Alam chaired the session.

"Under leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and mentorship of ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the government has been working for the last eleventh years to lead the country towards a knowledge-based economy. Meanwhile, over 100 million people connected with the internet and 600 public services went online," Palak added.

He further mentioned that the government launched a national web portal with 25 thousand websites which reached to 43 thousands.

According to Palak, all digital centres will be turned into hub of the local economy as ICT Division facilitated 38, 00 unions with 'high seed' internet while 6 milion people received services per month.

Among others, Department of ICT Director General ABM Arshad Hossain, A2i Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury, Barguna Deputy Commissioner Mustain Billah, Gopalganj DC Shahida Sultana and Mymensingh DC Mizanur Rahman spoke on the occasion.

Earlier on Sunday, Digital Fair began on an online platform on Monday amid coronavirus pandemic to project technology-based activities in public service across 64 districts.

Fair focused on public service innovations to tackle corona pandemic alongside projecting success tale of Awami League led government in the last eleventh years.

During the fair, government agencies and local administrations will project development activities through text presentation, photos, video, district branding and other related services.

Besides, there are organised issue-based seminars at online platforms for government officers, teachers, media professionals and civil society members.

















