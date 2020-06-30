Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:05 PM
latest
Home News

National portal to be transformed into service domain

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

Government is working to transform the national information portal (bangladesh.gov.bd) into a service domain for improving 'good governance' utilizing technology, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said.
Bangladesh launched the world's largest national content portal (Bangladesh.gov.bd) collaborating 2500 websites under one platform to ease public service. Government is now working to integrate payment systems as people can avail services staying at home.
Addressing the opening ceremony of Digital Fair on Monday, State Minister Palak also emphasised on designing uniform services for field offices and central departments of the government to bring transparency in service delivery. Information and Communication Technology (ICT) division organised the event in association with the Department of ICT and Access to Information (A2i) programme.
ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak was the chief guest at the inaugural session of three-day fair virtual platform while Senior Secretary Zeaul Alam chaired the session.
"Under leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and mentorship of ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the government has been working for the last eleventh years to lead the country towards a knowledge-based economy. Meanwhile, over 100 million people connected with the internet and 600 public services went online," Palak added.
He further mentioned that the government launched a national web portal with 25 thousand websites which reached to 43 thousands.
According to Palak, all digital centres will be turned into hub of the local economy as ICT Division facilitated 38, 00 unions with 'high seed' internet while 6 milion people received services per month.
Among others, Department of ICT Director General ABM Arshad Hossain, A2i Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury, Barguna Deputy Commissioner Mustain Billah, Gopalganj DC Shahida Sultana and Mymensingh DC Mizanur Rahman spoke on the occasion.
Earlier on Sunday, Digital Fair began on an online platform on Monday amid coronavirus pandemic to project technology-based activities in public service across 64 districts.
Fair focused on public service innovations to tackle corona pandemic alongside projecting success tale of Awami League led government in the last eleventh years.
During the fair, government agencies and local administrations will project development activities through text presentation, photos, video, district branding and other related services.
Besides, there are organised issue-based seminars at online platforms for government officers, teachers, media professionals and civil society members.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two held with 637 bottles of liquor in Rajshahi
Singapore hands out coronavirus tracing devices
National portal to be transformed into service domain
Covid-19 cases reach 4,076 in Khulna division
Corona survivors ‘at risk of PTSD’
Covid-19 cases in Rajshahi division jump to 4,990
Village police works to establish good governance: Palak
Covid-19 positive cases reach 3,860 in Khulna


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Paplu
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft