Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:05 PM
latest
Home News

Covid-19 cases reach 4,076 in Khulna division

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

KHULNA, June 29: With detection of 216 new more positive cases in last 24 hour till today's noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division climbed to 4,076, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report on Monday .
"We received 272 samples at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till this noon and 216 of those were found COVID-19 positive," Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter, said.
Health officials said the newly detected 216 COVID-19 patients include 102 in Khulna, seven in Bagerhat, nine in Satkhira, 39 in Jashore, 11 in Magura, 12 in Narail and 36 in Kushtia districts in the division.
The official said the district-wise break-up of the Covid-19 patients now stands at 1,786 in Khulna, 194 in Bagerhat, 183 in Satkhira, 561 in Jashore, 185 in Jhenaidah, 130 in Magura, 178 in Narail, 577 in Kushtia, 212 in Chuadanga and 70 in Meherpur districts.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two held with 637 bottles of liquor in Rajshahi
Singapore hands out coronavirus tracing devices
National portal to be transformed into service domain
Covid-19 cases reach 4,076 in Khulna division
Corona survivors ‘at risk of PTSD’
Covid-19 cases in Rajshahi division jump to 4,990
Village police works to establish good governance: Palak
Covid-19 positive cases reach 3,860 in Khulna


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Paplu
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft