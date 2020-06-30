Covid-19 cases reach 4,076 in Khulna division





"We received 272 samples at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till this noon and 216 of those were found COVID-19 positive," Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter, said.

Health officials said the newly detected 216 COVID-19 patients include 102 in Khulna, seven in Bagerhat, nine in Satkhira, 39 in Jashore, 11 in Magura, 12 in Narail and 36 in Kushtia districts in the division.

The official said the district-wise break-up of the Covid-19 patients now stands at 1,786 in Khulna, 194 in Bagerhat, 183 in Satkhira, 561 in Jashore, 185 in Jhenaidah, 130 in Magura, 178 in Narail, 577 in Kushtia, 212 in Chuadanga and 70 in Meherpur districts. -BSS

















