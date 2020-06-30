Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:05 PM
latest
Home Sports

Madrid edge past Espanyol to go two clear of Barcelona

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (R) challenges Real Mallorca's Spanish goalkeeper Manolo Reina during the Spanish league football match real Real Madrid CF against RCD Mallorca at at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on June 24, 2020. photo: AFP

Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (R) challenges Real Mallorca's Spanish goalkeeper Manolo Reina during the Spanish league football match real Real Madrid CF against RCD Mallorca at at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on June 24, 2020. photo: AFP

MADRID, JUNE 29: Karim Benzema delivered another moment of magic on Sunday as Real Madrid took a two-point lead over Barcelona at the top of La Liga by beating bottom club Espanyol.
Benzema's volley against Valencia could be goal of the season and he might now have a claim to best assist too after his brilliant backheel teed up Casemiro to finish for a crucial 1-0 win.
Madrid's advantage in the table, coming after Barca's draw away at Celta Vigo on Saturday, is their biggest since February and puts them within sight of their second league title in eight years.
"It's a very important win," said Benzema. "I can't say we don't look at Barcelona, of course we do. But we're focused on our own league. There are not many games left and every game now is a final."
Zinedine Zidane said Eden Hazard took a knock to his ankle.
"He took a big hit but it's just a knock I think," said Zidane.
By the time his side play at home to Getafe on Thursday they might even have the chance to move further clear, if in-form Atletico Madrid avoid defeat on Tuesday at Camp Nou.
Barcelona certainly have the harder run-in, with a resurgent Villarreal side to follow Atletico and then local rivals Espanyol, who have shown they might yet finish strong after a determined performance under new coach Franciso Rufete.  Rufete, who was previously the club's sporting director, is Espanyol's fourth coach of the season after the sacking of Abelardo Fernandez on Saturday.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inter rally to beat Parma as Atalanta win again
Madrid edge past Espanyol to go two clear of Barcelona
Villarreal march towards top four by beating struggling Valencia
Man City regain FA Cup 'focus', Chelsea, Arsenal also reach semis
Milan defeat leaves Roma's Champions League hopes hanging by a thread
Broad uses sports psychologist to prepare for Tests without fans
West Indies to wear 'Black Lives Matter' logo for England Tests
Aus expert offers to assist SL police to investigate 2011 WC final


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Paplu
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft