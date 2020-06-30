Video
Villarreal march towards top four by beating struggling Valencia

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

MADRID, JUNE 29: Santi Cazorla laid on a superb assist as Villarreal continued their late surge towards Champions League qualification on Sunday by beating Valencia 2-0.
Cazorla found himself under a 60-yard punt forward at La Ceramica and with one touch, he cushioned the ball perfectly for Gerard Moreno to volley in.
Paco Alcacer had scored against his former club to put Villarreal ahead earlier in the first half.
Victory means Villarreal have taken 13 points out of 15 since La Liga returned earlier this month and now sit only three points behind stumbling Sevilla in fourth.
"We're not going to put pressure on ourselves," said Alcacer. "But we know what we can do and we want to finish as high as possible."  While Villarreal have shot into contention for the top four, Valencia have plummeted away from it, this their third defeat in five games since the restart.     -AFP


