Booters urge BFF boss to take steps to retrieve their money from clubs





The exchange of view meeting was held on Monday at conference room of BFF Bhaban.

In the exchange of view meeting, the national booters also discussed verity of issues including starting this season's BPL in time. The BFF boss also gave various tips to the national booters to maintain their physical fitness.

During the exchange of view meeting, Salahuddin inquired about the condition of each player and their families and also advised the booters to follow the government's hygiene rules to keep themselves healthy during the COVID-19 situation.

As the remaining matches of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 will resume from October 8, the booters were informed that the coach's appointment for the team has been confirmed and the residential training camp ahead of the qualifiers is expected to begin in the first week of August complying the government's hygiene regulation. -BSS

















