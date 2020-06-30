Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020
Swadhin Bangla Football team member Lutfar Rahman passes away

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Swadhin Bangla Football team member and Wari Club's former player Lutfar Rahman passed away this morning at his residence in Jeshore at the age of 69, a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) press release said today.
The veteran freedom fighter Lutfar was survived by wife one son, one daughter and host of well wishers to mourn his death. He was bedridden for a long time after being paralyzed.
He will be buried at his Talbaria family graveyard after namaj-e-janazah at combined school ground after post asar prayer.
BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee, BFF officials and employees expressed their deep shock at the passing away of Lutfar and conveyed their sympathy to the bereaved family members.
On the other hand, members and officials of the Swadhin Bangla Football team also expressed grief and bereavement at the passing away of Lutfar.     -BSS


