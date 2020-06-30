Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:04 PM
Pandemic pushes SAFF Championship to next year

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Sports Reporter

It is no more a new story that events and games were postponed or rescheduled due to the ongoing Pandemic and for the same reason, this time SAFF Championship prescheduled to be held in September this year is also moved to the next year. The decision was taken in an online meeting of SAFF on Monday.
This year, Dhaka, the host of SAFF Championship 2020, dedicated the event to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in celebration of the birth centennial of the great leader in the struggle of independent of the nation and country. But, Coronavirus Disease (COVID) is forcing the organisers to shift the event to the next year. The officials of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) decided in an online meeting that the event will be held next year in Dhaka but they didn't decide a date.
In an online briefing, SAFF General Secretary Anwarul Haque Helal said, "We discussed with officials of all the participating countries. The SAFF Championship which was scheduled to be held on September this year is postponed till next year. The information about when will the events is to be held next year will be briefed to you soon after we discuss it in a meeting."
However, Helal indicated that they may cancel all the other age-level events this year. He said, "One or two of the age-level events expected to be played later this year may roll depending on the situation or we may cancel all. We will be able to tell certainly in September."


