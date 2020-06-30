BCB cynical to host Women's U19 WC in scheduled time





The first edition of the tournament was slated to be held in February-March in Bangladesh.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also doesn't give any directive as the deadly virus created mayhem around the world.

"There was no discussion about the Women's Under-19 World Cup. The ICC also doesn't give any directive yet," BCB Women's Wing Chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel told the BSS today.

"The situation is such that we can't take any decision and talk about any tournament right at this moment. Hopefully the virus would go away very soon to allow us take decision on every tournament."

After returning from ICC meeting on October 15 last year, the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said that Bangladesh will host maiden Women's Under-19 World Cup in which 10 teams including Bangladesh will take part. The fixture of the tournament is yet to be released also.

The BCB which had also the experience to host big tournament like men's World Cup, T20 World Cup and men's Under-19 World Cup was also excited about hosting Women's Under-19 World Cup.

The main challenge for the BCB Women's Wing is to prepare a team for this World Cup. Nadel however said, a team, consisted of 30 members had already been prepared.

"Our youth team is fully prepared. We have a squad with 30 members, who came from the aged level team. Our game development coaches are working with them. The national coaching staffs also are helping them," Nadel informed.

"We also planned to arrange a camp for those girls in a bid to prepare them for the World Cup. Since we are the hosts and it's out first youth team, we had a preparation to give them highest facilities but the corona situation ruined everything."

"We don't know when the situation will improve. We also don't know whether we can arrange the tournament on scheduled. We are in dark about it now," he concluded. -BSS

















The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is not so hopeful to host maiden Women's Under-19 World Cup in scheduled time due to the outbreak of Covid-19.The first edition of the tournament was slated to be held in February-March in Bangladesh.The International Cricket Council (ICC) also doesn't give any directive as the deadly virus created mayhem around the world."There was no discussion about the Women's Under-19 World Cup. The ICC also doesn't give any directive yet," BCB Women's Wing Chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel told the BSS today."The situation is such that we can't take any decision and talk about any tournament right at this moment. Hopefully the virus would go away very soon to allow us take decision on every tournament."After returning from ICC meeting on October 15 last year, the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said that Bangladesh will host maiden Women's Under-19 World Cup in which 10 teams including Bangladesh will take part. The fixture of the tournament is yet to be released also.The BCB which had also the experience to host big tournament like men's World Cup, T20 World Cup and men's Under-19 World Cup was also excited about hosting Women's Under-19 World Cup.The main challenge for the BCB Women's Wing is to prepare a team for this World Cup. Nadel however said, a team, consisted of 30 members had already been prepared."Our youth team is fully prepared. We have a squad with 30 members, who came from the aged level team. Our game development coaches are working with them. The national coaching staffs also are helping them," Nadel informed."We also planned to arrange a camp for those girls in a bid to prepare them for the World Cup. Since we are the hosts and it's out first youth team, we had a preparation to give them highest facilities but the corona situation ruined everything.""We don't know when the situation will improve. We also don't know whether we can arrange the tournament on scheduled. We are in dark about it now," he concluded. -BSS