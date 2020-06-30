Haider Akbar Khan Rano tests Covid-19 positive



"He has been suffering from fever for the last three days. IEDCR collected samples from his residence and on Monday they informed him through e-mail that he tested positive," she said. -Agencies Haider Akbar Khan Rano, a prominent leader of Bangladesh's political left, was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Monday after he tested positive for Covid-19.Rano, also presidium member of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), was admitted to DMCH around 1:30pm, Joly Talukder, secretary of CPB's central committee."He has been suffering from fever for the last three days. IEDCR collected samples from his residence and on Monday they informed him through e-mail that he tested positive," she said. -Agencies