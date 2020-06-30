Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020
NBR steps helped ease container congestion at Ctg Port

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jun 29: The Chattogram Port, the prime sea port of the country, is now free from all types of congestion including container and ship congestion following a decision of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to transfer containers of all import items to 18 off-docks since April 23.
As a result, the operations of the Chattogram Port have been going on smoothly over the last one month.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port authority (CPA) said, "Operations of the Port have been going on smoothly as we have no congestion in the port.'
He said that a total of 16 vessels are now working in the Jetties while only three ships are waiting at the Outer Anchorage for berth in the CPA jetties.
Earlier more than 50 ships remained waiting at the Outer Anchorage for berthing. Because, there was no space for berthing in jetties as the CPA yard was full of containers.So unloading of containers from the ship was hampered.
The Container yard of the port was full to the brim of 50,000 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers regularly.
For this reason, the CPA management and the stakeholders requested the NBR (National Board of Revenue) to allow the transfer of import containers to 18 off dock yards.
So, the NBR agreed the demand of CPA and the stakeholders in order to continue the operational activities of the Chattogram Port following the  countrywide shut down for coronavirus.   
A letter of the NBR sent to the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) said the temporary order will remain effective till June 30.


