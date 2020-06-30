Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:03 PM
latest
Home Back Page

Wife, mother-in-law sued over journo Nannu’s death

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff correspondent

A case has been filed against journalist Moazzem Hossain Nannu's wife Shahina Hossain Pallabi for allegedly killing her husband.
Deceased Nannu's brother Md Nazrul Islam Khakon filed the murder case with Badda police station around 2:00pm on Monday.
Parvez Islam, officer-in-charge of Badda Police Station, told the Daily Observer a case was filed against wife of Moazzem Hossain Nannu and his mother in law.   Police are trying to find out the main cause of the death, the OC said.
The police had been receiving allegations from different sources to the effect that Nannu might have been the victim of a planned murder and that the law enforcers were looking into the allegations.
The DMP Gulshan Division formed a three-member committee headed by an additional deputy commissioner; the two other members are assistant commissioner of Badda zone and the officer-in-charge of Badda police station.
 "They have just filed the case. We will now start investigation and legal procedures," the OC added.
According to the case statement, Nazrul claims Pallabi and her mother were both in the house when Nannu caught fire, but neither did anything to help him. The neighbour took Nannu to the hospital and Pallabi went there much later.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Haider Akbar Khan Rano tests Covid-19 positive
NBR steps helped ease container congestion at Ctg Port
Wife, mother-in-law sued over journo Nannu’s death
Defence Secy Abdullah  Al Mohsin dies of C-19
South Point apologies for taking admission tests
Javed Patwary new envoy  to KSA
HC orders amicable settlement over compensation for fire victims
Six Kuwaiti politicians in cahoots with MP Shahid


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Shahid
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft