Wife, mother-in-law sued over journo Nannu’s death





Deceased Nannu's brother Md Nazrul Islam Khakon filed the murder case with Badda police station around 2:00pm on Monday.

Parvez Islam, officer-in-charge of Badda Police Station, told the Daily Observer a case was filed against wife of Moazzem Hossain Nannu and his mother in law. Police are trying to find out the main cause of the death, the OC said.

The police had been receiving allegations from different sources to the effect that Nannu might have been the victim of a planned murder and that the law enforcers were looking into the allegations.

The DMP Gulshan Division formed a three-member committee headed by an additional deputy commissioner; the two other members are assistant commissioner of Badda zone and the officer-in-charge of Badda police station.

"They have just filed the case. We will now start investigation and legal procedures," the OC added.

According to the case statement, Nazrul claims Pallabi and her mother were both in the house when Nannu caught fire, but neither did anything to help him. The neighbour took Nannu to the hospital and Pallabi went there much later.

















