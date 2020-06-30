Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:03 PM
Home Back Page

Defence Secy Abdullah  Al Mohsin dies of C-19

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Defence Secy Abdullah  Al Mohsin dies of C-19

Defence Secy Abdullah  Al Mohsin dies of C-19

Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury, senior secretary of the Ministry of Defence, died of Covid-19 at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on Monday morning. He was 57.
He breathed his last at 9:30am while undergoing treatment at the hospital, a press release of Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR), signed by its Assistant Director Rashedul Alam Khan, confirmed.
Mohsin was admitted to CMH on June 2 after testing positive for coronavirus infection. Later, he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and given plasma therapy as his condition deteriorated
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury.
They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
The younger brother of former principal secretary Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Mohsin was promoted to the rank of senior secretary on Jun 14 while he was hospitalised.
Born in Cumilla in 1963, Mohsin secured an MSc in Soil Science from Dhaka University. Later, he completed MA in Governance Studies from Northern University in Dhaka.
A member of the 1985 BCS batch, Mohsin served the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Prime Minister's Office in different capacities. He was the secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change before his stint at the defence ministry.




