Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:03 PM
South Point apologies for taking admission tests

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The 'South Point School and College' authority on Monday sought unconditional apology to the government for taking admission tests of some minors at its Malibagh branch on Wednesday amid general holidays for all educational institutions to contain coronavrius spread.
Its Principal Hamida Ali, a former principal of Dhaka's most renowned Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, sought the apology in response to the show cause letter submitted to the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka on Monday.
In the letter, Hamida Ali termed the incident a 'mistake' and blamed its vice-principal in-charge of the English medium section at Malibagh branch for taking the admission test.
While talking to this correspondent, Muhd Ziaul Haque, Dhaka Education Board Chairman, said South Point School and College Principal Hamida Ali on Monday admitted the incident as a 'mistake' in the reply of show cause letter.




"We haven't yet taken any decision on the issue. Further steps will be taken after analyzing the letter consulting with the stakeholders within a day or two. The meeting will decide whether their apology will be granted or punitive measures will be taken," he added.
While talking about the issue, South Point School and College Principal Hamida Ali said that vice-principal in-charge of English medium section at its Malibagh branch took the admission test by 'mistake'.


