Six Kuwaiti politicians in cahoots with MP Shahid





"As accusations and names are increasing in visa trading, human trafficking, bribery and money laundering case related to the Bangladeshi MP, it became clear that politicians in Kuwait will top the list of the accused," Kuwaiti Daily Arab Times said on Monday.

"The total number of current and former MPs stands to five, in addition to a candidate for the National Assembly elections. The prosecution decided yesterday to continues its detention with another official in the manpower ministry," it writes.

After formally accusing two current MPs and searching for evidence as per the accusation against a third MP, the source suggested that the names of two former MPs were mentioned in the case along with their extent of involvement in visa trading and human trafficking is being sought.

On Sunday the Kuwaiti National Assembly formally received two requests from the public prosecution to lift immunity of 3 MPs; the first request related to the case of the Bangladeshi MP Shahid, and the lifting of the immunity of two MPs, while the second relates to lifting immunity of a third MP.

However, the Speaker of the Assembly, Marzouq Al-Ghanem, referred the request to the Parliamentary Legislative Committee to be convened in a closed door meeting to take a decision to agree to lift the immunity of the two MPs, Arab Times said.

According to the report during the past two months, a number of government ministries have extended more than 4 government contracts owned by the Bangladeshi MP.

"The total value of the 4 contracts is one million, and most of them related to cleaning workers. The sources state that one of the government ministries which manage vital facilities sent a letter earlier this month to the central agency for public tenders to extend the contracts with Shahid, starting from July 1to January 19, 2021 but the agency postponed the tenders for consideration," it said.

The sources pointed out that contracts with government ministries expired years ago but some of them just ended during the past two months as they were extended by the authorities.

Shahid has 4 companies in Kuwait, in which he practices his business activities in the fields of general trade, contracting and cleaning of roads and buildings.

While prosecution is continuing its marathon investigations into the case of the BD MP, a source revealed that the investigators examined all transfers between the first accused and all of his political and influential clients.

Another government ministry with religious activity that has recently assigned additional duties to one of the companies of the Bangladeshi MP, he was managing cleaning operations for only one governorate in the original contract, another governorate was added to his list, which increased the value of the contract to 720,000 dinar, it was also extended until the end of November 2020.



















The Public Prosecution of Kuwait has identified that the present and former law makers, politicians and influential government officials will top the list of the accused in visa trading, human trafficking, bribery and money laundering case related to the Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Shahid Islam."As accusations and names are increasing in visa trading, human trafficking, bribery and money laundering case related to the Bangladeshi MP, it became clear that politicians in Kuwait will top the list of the accused," Kuwaiti Daily Arab Times said on Monday."The total number of current and former MPs stands to five, in addition to a candidate for the National Assembly elections. The prosecution decided yesterday to continues its detention with another official in the manpower ministry," it writes.After formally accusing two current MPs and searching for evidence as per the accusation against a third MP, the source suggested that the names of two former MPs were mentioned in the case along with their extent of involvement in visa trading and human trafficking is being sought.On Sunday the Kuwaiti National Assembly formally received two requests from the public prosecution to lift immunity of 3 MPs; the first request related to the case of the Bangladeshi MP Shahid, and the lifting of the immunity of two MPs, while the second relates to lifting immunity of a third MP.However, the Speaker of the Assembly, Marzouq Al-Ghanem, referred the request to the Parliamentary Legislative Committee to be convened in a closed door meeting to take a decision to agree to lift the immunity of the two MPs, Arab Times said.According to the report during the past two months, a number of government ministries have extended more than 4 government contracts owned by the Bangladeshi MP."The total value of the 4 contracts is one million, and most of them related to cleaning workers. The sources state that one of the government ministries which manage vital facilities sent a letter earlier this month to the central agency for public tenders to extend the contracts with Shahid, starting from July 1to January 19, 2021 but the agency postponed the tenders for consideration," it said.The sources pointed out that contracts with government ministries expired years ago but some of them just ended during the past two months as they were extended by the authorities.Shahid has 4 companies in Kuwait, in which he practices his business activities in the fields of general trade, contracting and cleaning of roads and buildings.While prosecution is continuing its marathon investigations into the case of the BD MP, a source revealed that the investigators examined all transfers between the first accused and all of his political and influential clients.Another government ministry with religious activity that has recently assigned additional duties to one of the companies of the Bangladeshi MP, he was managing cleaning operations for only one governorate in the original contract, another governorate was added to his list, which increased the value of the contract to 720,000 dinar, it was also extended until the end of November 2020.