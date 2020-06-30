Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020
Mexican economy shrinks record 17.3pc in April as industry swoons

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MEXICO CITY, June 28: Mexico's economy posted a record contraction in April, official data showed on Friday, as the effects of the coronavirus lockdown devastated economic activity, particularly in manufacturing.
Adjusted for seasonal swings, Latin America's second-biggest economy contracted 17.3per cent from March, the biggest fall since modern data began being published in early 1993, according to figures put out by national statistics agency INEGI.




The decline, however, was not as sharp as the 19.4per cent drop forecast by a Reuters poll of economists.
In unadjusted terms, the economy shrank 19.9per cent in April compared with a year earlier, the figures showed.
A breakdown of the data showed that primary activities such as farming, fishing and mining shrank 6.4per cent from March. Secondary activities, which include manufacturing, plummeted 25.1per cent and tertiary activities, which cover the service sector, fell 14.4per cent.
Auto production almost ground to a halt in April, falling by 98.8per cent on the year, and the country's main industry group has forecast output in the sector could drop by nearly a third in 2020.    -Reuters



