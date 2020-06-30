Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:03 PM
latest
Home Business

India states GDP to contract 1.4-14.3pc in FY21

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

MUMBAI, June 29: The gross state domestic product (GSDP) of all states is likely to contract up to 14.3 per cent in the current financial year due to the impact of COVID-19-induced lockdown on economic activities, says a report.
States such as Assam, Goa, Gujarat and Sikkim are likely to witness a double-digit contraction in FY2021, India Ratings and Research said in a report on Monday.
"We expect the gross state domestic product (GSDP) of all states in India to contract in FY21. The contraction will be in the range of 1.4 per cent-14.3 per cent," the report said.
The top five major states where the impact of lockdown was the most pronounced are Karnataka, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Odisha.
The five major states where the impact of lockdown was the least pronounced are Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the report said.
Despite the nation-wide lockdown enforced on March 25, 2020, several economic activities defined as essentials remained operational.
The impact of the lockdown on sectors namely agriculture, industry and services was differently, it said.
"Since agricultural activities were less impacted, the states having a higher share of agriculture are expected to have suffered less compared to the one where the share of agriculture is low," the report said.
Some sub-sectors especially in the services such as banking and financial services, IT and IT-enabled services were less impacted, because they were able to readjust their operations remotely owing to the high penetration of digital platform in their business operations, the report said.
The states in which the share of these services is high are expected to have suffered less during the lockdown compared to the one where share of these services is low, the agency said.
It said in FY2019, the proportion of agriculture in gross value added was 14.6 per cent for Haryana and 25 per cent for Punjab.
The proportion of industry and services was 31.1 per cent and 54.3 per cent respectively in Haryana and 25.2 per cent and 49.8 per cent in Punjab during the year.
"This means the overall growth performance of Haryana is more susceptible to the performance of the industrial and services sectors. Our estimate suggests that the proportion of Haryana economy that became dysfunctional during the lockdown is 64.3 per cent, higher than 47.9 per cent of Punjab," the rating agency said.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexican economy shrinks record 17.3pc in April as industry swoons
Wirecard to continue operating despite filing for insolvency
Turkish Airlines, Air Arabia get flight permission
AI divestment deadline extended again by 2 more months due to corona
India states GDP to contract 1.4-14.3pc in FY21
Cannabis pandemic sales uptick not enough to save struggling sector
IDLC approves 35pc cash dividend at its 35th AGM
Mercantile Bank launches Islamic banking services ‘Taqwa’


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Shahid
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft