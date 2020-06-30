Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:02 PM
latest
Home Business

Cannabis pandemic sales uptick not enough to save struggling sector

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Cannabis pandemic sales uptick not enough to save struggling sector

Cannabis pandemic sales uptick not enough to save struggling sector

TORONTO, June 28: Canadian cannabis sales soared at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but not enough to bolster a sector in the throes of reorganization only two years after the drug was legalized.
Fearing a shortage of the dried flower, Canadians rushed to cannabis stores and websites to stock up ahead of what would turn out to be a three-month government-ordered lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Sales jumped almost 20 per cent in March from the previous month and continued at a brisk pace through April, according to the government statistical agency.
Classified as an essential service, pot stores remained open while online sales exploded.
Industry expert Bradley Poulos, who teaches at Ryerson University in Toronto, said the pandemic has had a positive effect in that the legal market has actually seen an uptick in business.
"We saw a transfer of some of the illegal (black market) business over to the legal market during this time," he told AFP.
But, he added, that hasn't been enough of a boost for an industry in trouble and still struggling to reach profitability.
Canada was the second nation, after Uruguay in 2013, to legalize the recreational use of cannabis.
Canadian firms -- including Canopy Growth, Aurora and Tilray -- quickly established themselves as industry leaders, expanding into foreign markets in anticipation of legalization spreading, for recreational or medical use.
They raised billions of dollars from investors, listing on the Toronto and New York stock markets.
But the buzz quickly faded.
Overly optimistic projections, management issues and product flops left the sector with an overcapacity and deep in the red. Companies' valuations plummeted.
Also, said Richard Carleton, head of the Canadian Securities Exchange, "The legal market's ability to compete with the illegal market has been compromised or hampered by a number of the government regulations."
The junior stock exchange lists about 175 cannabis firms. Carleton pointed to a ban on advertising modelled on restrictions for tobacco, and the slow rollout of retail stores across Canada for the industry's lacklustre performance.
Firms and investors, he said, had high hopes that the recent introduction of higher-margin drinks and edibles infused with cannabinoids would start to turn things around. But the pandemic threw a wrench in product launches, he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexican economy shrinks record 17.3pc in April as industry swoons
Wirecard to continue operating despite filing for insolvency
Turkish Airlines, Air Arabia get flight permission
AI divestment deadline extended again by 2 more months due to corona
India states GDP to contract 1.4-14.3pc in FY21
Cannabis pandemic sales uptick not enough to save struggling sector
IDLC approves 35pc cash dividend at its 35th AGM
Mercantile Bank launches Islamic banking services ‘Taqwa’


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Shahid
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft